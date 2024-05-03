South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Big holiday getaway begins: 20 minute delays as traffic chaos starts

Live

Bank Holiday Getaway: Traffic chaos on M4 as holiday begins

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • The big holiday getaway has begun with traffic chaos being reported on the M4
  • 20 minutes of delay are being reported on the M4 eastbound between J30 Cardiff Gate and J26 Malpas
  • Slow holiday traffic is expected for much of this afternoon.

