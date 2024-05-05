Callum Cheese, 25, from Newport fell into crime after he became addicted to gambling and started smoking cannabis.

The defendant began selling heroin and cocaine when his debts began to spiral, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said Cheese was arrested after police linked him to a drugs line.

Detectives gathered evidence of the defendant topping up the drugs line’s pay-as-you-go phone on a CCTV camera.

As well as seizing the Rolex watch and £595 Grey Goose jacket, police found jewellery and cash.

Cheese, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of heroin cocaine.

The offences were committed between August 18 and December 2 last year.

Cheese has six previous convictions for 12 offences including a previous drug trafficking matter.

He received a suspended custodial sentence in 2017 for being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Martha Smith-Higgins for the defendant said: “This is a case of classic street dealing.

“It was clearly unsophisticated and it was his own operation.”

His barrister said Cheese began to smoke cannabis as “a coping mechanism” with friends when he started suffering with his mental health.

She asked the court to take into account her client’s guilty pleas.

Judge Hywel James told Cheese: “There was an expectation of significant financial gain in your case and you were supplying street users.

“Your offending is also aggravated by the fact that you were selling both heroin and cocaine.

“I'm satisfied that the offences are so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified.”

The defendant was jailed for 40 months and told the last five months spent on remand would count towards that term of imprisonment.

Cheese is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing in September.