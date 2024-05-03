South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Man taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash

Live

Man with life-changing injuries after Lighthouse Road crash

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • A 35-year-old male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries
  • The crash was between a lorry and pedestrian
  • A crash has closed Lighthouse Road in Newport
  • Gwent Police are on scene
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos