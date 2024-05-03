LIVE: Man taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash

- A 35-year-old male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries
- The crash was between a lorry and pedestrian
- A crash has closed Lighthouse Road in Newport
- Gwent Police are on scene
- Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
