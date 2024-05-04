A new poll, conducted by the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, reveals that strong Welsh communities seemingly provide significant support to the older demographics.

Particularly, two-thirds of respondents aged 60 and above highlighted how the community gratifies their living.

This conclusion presents itself in people’s strong sense of community, reported as the primary positive aspect attached to ageing in Wales.

Residents credit these benefits to friendly neighbours and community amenities aiding their health and wellness, thus contributing to their longevity.

The findings suggest that maintaining age-friendly environments across Welsh regions is crucial, continuing to uphold accessibility to strong transport networks, public seating, and toilets.

The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Heléna Herklots CBE, is collaborating with councils to further develop the implementation of these age-friendly plans.

These plans are aimed at introducing a diverse range of initiatives, all tailored to help Welsh citizens age well.

Ms Herklots CBE said: "Wales is well-known for its strong community spirit, where friends and neighbours look out for and support one another, something we saw a great deal during the pandemic."

She emphasised the beneficial role of communities, providing residents with individual opportunities and support.

She also noted the communities' major role in facilitating positive experiences for ageing individuals.

She added: "By making our communities more age-friendly – through putting in place the right support, infrastructure and services, guided by older people’s voices– we can help ensure that people can remain connected to their friends and neighbours, get out and about, and do the things that matter to them– all vital in terms of supporting our mental and physical health."

Furthermore, the commissioner highlighted the importance of fostering an environment that encourages older people to participate and contribute to local communities, notably through volunteering opportunities- a significant contributor to the Welsh economy.

Interestingly, approximately one-third of Welsh individuals over the age of 65 are already volunteers, pushing a positive impact in diverse ways.

With the progression and implementation of the right age-friendly initiatives, the commissioner anticipates more elderly individuals will be motivated and enabled to volunteer.

Ms Herklots concluded: "That’s why I’m continuing to work with and support local authorities throughout Wales as they put their age-friendly plans into action and deliver new projects and initiatives to support people to age well."