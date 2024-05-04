This comes after overwhelming demand, with the original dates selling out.

The newcomer's "Light It Up" Live 2024 UK tour will now accommodate an added number of fans in Cardiff's Glee Club on December 4.

Tickets for this new date will go on sale on May 7 at 10am BST. The November 3 date at the same venue has already sold out.

The 2024 tour, part of the promotional campaign for his forthcoming album "Light It Up," has the singer taking his hits and new songs to smaller venues.

The decision, according to Mr Young, was made in order to reach out to fans all over the country, not just those in the large cities.

He said: "I'm very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven't been.

"I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities."

The tour is set to provide an evening of acoustic performances, stories, and friendly interactions.

"Light It Up," set for release on August 9, is an album Mr Young describes as a return to "joyous pop."

Filled with 10 tracks, it includes the single 'Falling Deep,' which has already garnered praise and acclamation.

It is currently tagged the BBC Radio 2 Record of The Week and Magic Radio Record of The Week.

The album was crafted in partnership with his new collaborators, pHD, a Scandinavian pop production/writing duo who has previously worked with famous pop ensemble Little Mix.

Old faces were also present as he reunited with Andy Cato of Groove Armada and long-term writing partners Jim and Mima Elliot, who collaborated with Mr Young on his resonant album, "Echoes."

Tickets for the added shows are available on Will Young's website.

These set of shows span from Falmouth, Gateshead, Manchester, Bristol, and Cardiff to a third London date, all of which are set after the original line of shows sold out.

The tour officially begins in Southend Palace Theatre on September 3 and makes its way around the UK.

The final curtain will close on the tour upon its return to Cardiff on December 4.

Tickets to the added shows go out on sale on May 7 at 10am BST via the official website.