If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Sailor, female, three years old, Bichon Frise. Sailor has come from a breeder and has had very little interaction with people. She needs an adult only home with experience and time available to bring her out of her shell. She will need help learning new skills such as house training and walking on a lead/harness when she is ready. She will need at least one kind resident dog to copy and be taken under their wing as she discovers all about home and family life.

Gilley, male, two years old, Cocker Spaniel. Gilley would need a home with at least one confident resident dog that can help lead him through his new life. He would need to live with female dogs as he isn’t keen on other males. Gilley came from a breeder and will need help learning new skills such as house training and walking on a harness/lead. He is looking for an adult only home with a calm environment he can flourish in.

Elsa, female, four years old, Cockapoo – in foster in Middlesex. Elsa is such a special darling girl who is making great progress around people since her arrival. She is looking for a home which can build up a positive and trusting bond with her at her own pace. Elsa will need at least one kind resident dog. Elsa will flourish in a loving home.

Rosemary, female, six years old, Boxer. Rosemary has been through a lot and came from a breeder. She doesn’t get along with other dogs and would need to be the only dog in the home where she is given plenty of time and reassurance to settle. Rosemary is looking for an adult only home that has plenty of patience, experience and love.

Blush, female, five months old, Husky Cross. Blush is an amazing, affectionate and friendly girl who we can’t believe is still here. Blush is looking for an active home that has plenty of time to commit to her training, exercise and enrichment to ensure she grows into a well rounded girl. Blush can be the only dog in the home or live with resident dogs. She can live with dog savvy children who are respectful of her needs.