Configur, a trailblazing firm specialising in data literacy solutions and AI simplification, emerged as the victor of the Tech Nation Rising Stars Regional Final for Wales and the South West.

The innovative startup clinched the top spot out of 10 finalists in the region, solidifying its standing in the thriving UK tech scene.

The event took place at the Engine Shed in Bristol on May 1, partnered with Tramshed Tech and TechSPARK.

It's a celebrated part of Tech Nation's competition, recognising the pioneering ideas and innovation of budding tech startups across the country.

Configur's triumph came against impressive competition that included AiSentia, Bright Evolve, and EthicsAnswer.

The startup's unique proposition, significant traction, marked milestones, and dynamic founding team led it to outshine its rivals.

The panel of industry experts who were greatly impressed consisted of notable figures like Alison Ettridge, Geraint Hampson-Jones, Harry Alexander, Marina Traversari, and Phil Sampson.

Marco Oliver, CEO of Configur, said: "We are thrilled and humbled by this recognition from Tech Nation, there were amazing pitches and it was great to be alongside companies that offer so much innovation and emerging tech."

He mentioned their mission to demystify data and praised his team's dedication to building a platform serving a myriad of sectors and use-cases.

Securing a spot at the much-anticipated Grand Final during London Tech Week, Configur will face a panel of top-tier investors, including Dragons Den’s Tej Lavani.

Configur's recent success follows a weighty investment round, during which the company raised £772,000 at a £6 million valuation.

Esteemed investors, including Lord Mervyn Davies, increased their shareholding, and the company received continued support from existing stakeholders and several new Angel Investors.

The recent cash injection will spur Configur's growth, enabling the Newport company to extend its team in South Wales and establish a fresh base in London.

Louise Harris, CEO at Tramshed Tech, said: "We are incredibly proud of Configur.

"This achievement validates their innovative approach to leveraging data as a strategic asset and celebrates their team's incredible talent and tenacity.

"We've had the privilege of watching Configur grow and transform from a team of two to a workforce of fifteen, and we know that this is just the beginning."

In the meantime, Configur is gearing up to make their mark at the Grand Finals during London Tech Week 2024.

For more information on Configur, please visit the website.