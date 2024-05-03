The NHS Wales Awards, launched in 2008, has a total of 12 new categories designed to shine a light on "improvement work taking place across Wales", including a Ministers Award for Excellence in Improvement and Quality voted by peers in NHS Wales.

Organisers of the NHS Wales Awards 2024, said: "By entering the awards, you can raise the profile of your work and be part of a national movement to share learning across Wales."

The public health service has said it is a chance to showcase "the incredible quality and safety improvement work that has transformed the experience and outcomes for people in Wales".

Selected finalists will have a virtual meeting with the judges, so "they can discover more about your quality improvement work.

"You’ll also receive an invite to the awards ceremony."

Who can enter?





Entry is free to anyone working in NHS Wales, including clinical and non-clinical staff and students who are all welcome to submit entries. Entries must be submitted by NHS staff.

Where an entry is in partnership with public or voluntary sector partners, the NHS partner should submit the entry.

Full details on how to enter can be found here.

When is the deadline?





Those looking to enter have until 5pm on Friday, May 3, 2024, if they have made a change to the service in some way.

Awards categories

Awards categories, aligned to the Duty of Quality 2023 and the Health and Care Quality Standards framework, include: