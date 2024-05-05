A WOMAN was warned she is facing jail after she admitted attacking a police officer and a man.             

Sara Morris, 37, from Cwmbran pleaded guilty to assaulting emergency worker PC Christopher Redding and assault by beating in Pontypool.

The offences took place on March 19, Newport Crown Court was told.

Although a pre-sentence report will be prepared on Morris, Judge Daniel Williams told her “all options” would be open when she returns on May 31.

The defendant, of East Roedin, Coed Eva was granted conditional bail.