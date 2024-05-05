A WOMAN was warned she is facing jail after she admitted attacking a police officer and a man.
Sara Morris, 37, from Cwmbran pleaded guilty to assaulting emergency worker PC Christopher Redding and assault by beating in Pontypool.
The offences took place on March 19, Newport Crown Court was told.
Although a pre-sentence report will be prepared on Morris, Judge Daniel Williams told her “all options” would be open when she returns on May 31.
MORE NEWS: Thug attacked ex-girlfriend after snorting cocaine and downing Stella Artois
The defendant, of East Roedin, Coed Eva was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here