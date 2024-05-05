Fallows Fish Bar on Fallowfield Drive was recently visited by inspectors on March 24 and was awarded the second lowest hygiene rating possible.

The fish bar sells the classic fish and chips alongside different burgers, curries, pies and pasties.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

MORE NEWS: Pub given 1 hygiene rating fined for failing to show sticker

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Improvement was also deemed necessary to the hygienic food handling.

Fallows Fish Bar was contacted for comment.