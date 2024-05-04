Officers carried out a knife sweep along Franics Drive and the surrounding area as part of an operation aiming to remove knives from our streets

Specialist search officers joined the neighbourhood policing team in Pillgwenlly, Newport, on Thursday, May 2 in carrying out a weapons search, finding 14 bladed articles.

A search cell was set up on Francis Drive before officers, including a dog handler, systematically searched along hedges, street furniture, drains and more for weapons that had been hidden or disposed of.

Throughout the day, officers found and seized seven knives and seven bladed items that could be used as weapons.

Officers seized 14 bladed articles in the search (Image: Gwent Police)Inspector Hannah Welti, who led the operation, said: “This operation forms part of Sceptre, our year-round focus on tackling knife crime and serious violence.

“Using equipment like metal detectors, magnets, ladders, torches, hand scythes, drain lifters and more, our team carried out a detailed search of the area with the aim of removing anything that could potentially be used as a weapon.

“Preventative operations like today’s help us prevent violent crime, safeguard the public and reassure residents that we’re tackling any concerns they have.

“As well as providing a visible reassurance to the public, these operations also offer a great opportunity to engage with people, explain the risks of carrying a knife, and work with our partners to tackle and deter those who engage in anti-social behaviour.

“We want our communities to know that we will not tolerate any form of crime or disorder that puts the public at risk and will act on any information we receive.

“We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime in our communities, and I’d continue to encourage members of the public to provide us with any information that you may have, as this supports work such as today.

“Every knife we take off the street is another life potentially saved.”