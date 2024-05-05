Visit one of Newport's markets

Traders will be open for business in Newport Market opposite the bus station, Market Arcade, and Newport Arcade.

While looking through the shops for unique finds, visitors can enjoy a whole host of dishes from most parts of the world.

Newport indoor market (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Market Arcade (Image: Newsquest)

Some of the vendors at these three locations include The Pot café, Kash Crafts, Who Cult doughnuts and Bab Haus Mex.

Newport Market address: Upper Dock Street

Market Arcade: Market Street

Newport Arcade: High Street

Tredegar Park / ABP Newport Marathon route walk

One of the most inexpensive things to do is go on a walk in nature, and what better backdrop than to explore the 90-acres of parkland at Tredegar Park.

After immersing themselves in nature, visitors can head to Tredegar House, a 17th century Charles II mansion, with the red-brick house, gardens, parkland and café.

Walk the ABP Newport Marathon route (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

If you missed the buzz of last weekend's ABP Newport Marathon festival, do a gentle walk with the family taking in some or all of the route that runners endured.