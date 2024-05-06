Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Hope Janice Marie Hatherall was born on March 19, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Her parents are Amie and Jamie Hatherall, of Cwmbran, and her big sister is Faith Hatherall.

Brodhi Michael Craig Hayman was born after only 17 minutes of labour on April 22, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 5oz. He is the first child of Meghan Williams and Kian Hayman, of Six Bells.

Rafe Logan Laidlaw was born on February 18, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 15oz. He is the first child of Chloe Witcombe and Connor Holyoake-Laidlaw, of Pontypool.