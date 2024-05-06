Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Hope Janice Marie Hatherall was born on March 19, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Her parents are Amie and Jamie Hatherall, of Cwmbran, and her big sister is Faith Hatherall.
Brodhi Michael Craig Hayman was born after only 17 minutes of labour on April 22, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 5oz. He is the first child of Meghan Williams and Kian Hayman, of Six Bells.
Rafe Logan Laidlaw was born on February 18, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 15oz. He is the first child of Chloe Witcombe and Connor Holyoake-Laidlaw, of Pontypool.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here