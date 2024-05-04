Welsh Government culture secretary Lesley Griffiths recently visited the museum to observe the works in progress and encouraged people to utilise the Bank Holiday weekend to explore what the venue has to offer.

The venture, which has received more than £1m in Welsh Government funding, aims to revamp the space to better accommodate collections and activities whilst providing suitable office areas for employees.

The museum also obtained sponsorship from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, enabling it to further its redevelopment vision.

The focus is the establishment of the museum in Llanberis as a leading interpretation site for the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales - a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The museum is at the base of what used to be one of the world's largest slate quarries, Dinorwig Quarry.

Constructed in 1870 originally as engineering workshops, this site once provided jobs for more than 3,000 people.

The quarry, which ceased operation in 1969, reopened as a museum in 1972 and underwent a significant refurbishment in 1999.

Ms Griffiths said: "The Bank Holiday presents a great opportunity for people to visit our museums and learn more about the incredibly interesting stories they have to tell.

"The slate industry is an important part of the communities, landscapes and heritage of this part of Wales and the National Slate Museum offers a unique opportunity to glimpse into the lives of the slate workers and their families."

Discussing the further plans for the museum, she added: "I have been very impressed with what I’ve seen, and I am pleased the Welsh Government, along with the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has been able to provide funding towards its redevelopment and ensure it continues to offer great experiences for all visitors.

"I would encourage everybody to visit the Museum and learn more about the fascinating history of the area’s slate industry."

In addition to Ms Griffiths, the chief executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, Jane Richardson expressed the joy of welcoming the cabinet secretary to the museum and the excitement of partnering with the Welsh Government and other stakeholders in transforming the museum into a UNESCO World Heritage site hub.

She said: "This transformational project will allow us to create spaces to support traditional skills, learning and wellbeing and better connect with everyone, from local communities to those from further afield, enabling them to find their story through our national collection."