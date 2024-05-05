Lydia Coada and her husband Cosmin fulfilled their dream of opening their café after returning to Abersychan from Madrid four years ago.

Mrs Coada spent six years in Madrid before returning to Abersychan to open her Mexican café on January 1, and it is proving a hit with locals.

She said: “My husband and I lived in Madrid for six years and came back before Covid hit, so we could plan to open our café.

Osito's cafe in Abersychan is a huge hit with locals. Picture: Lydia Coada (Image: Lydia Coada)

“When a place became available in Abersychan it was a no-brainer. We opened on New Year’s Day as not many places are open and thought it would be a good chance to get people through the door.

“It’s been popular with locals, as I order spices from Mexico and have them sent here. It costs a fortune but is worth it as the flavour is completely different.”

Osito’s, known as a Tex-Mex cafe for its Mexican cuisine, has become the go-to place for a taste of Mexico.

It serves a unique blend of cooked breakfasts and toasties, and they also have a traditional home-cooked dish every day, from bangers and mash to faggots and peas.

After lunch, the café turns into a Mexican restaurant serving burritos, nachos, tacos, and quesadillas.

Osito's is known for its authentic Mexican food with real ingredients imported from Mexico. Picture: Lydia Coada (Image: Lydia Coada)She added: “We have had a few older people come in and have it, which is something we didn’t expect.

“We have the younger people coming and trying it because the only place to go for Mexican stuff is either Taco Bell in Newport or further afield in Cardiff.

“The reason we went for the Mexican is because I know people from Blaenavon that have said I travel down to Newport specifically for a burrito or nachos.

“The burritos fly out as everything is healthy and freshly grilled, the tacos are popular and we have taken off.”

Burritos are very popular and always sell fast at Ositos. Picture: Lydia Coada (Image: Lydia Coada)Osito’s café also puts on themed evenings once a month where they have either Mexican, Tapas nights or Italian nights.

It also serves a popular range of cocktails and spirits.