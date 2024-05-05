Deborah Wilson was travelling home between Trellech and Whitestone with her son, Jeffe, on Thursday, March 28, when they hit a “huge puddle” across the road just before Cleddon Bog in Monmouthshire.

With no warning signs to indicate flooding ahead of a very sharp bend – which was covered in water – they aquaplaned and crashed, hitting a stone gatepost and row of trees.

Deborah Wilson with Monmouth MP David Davies (Image: Office of David Davies MP)

“We were very, very lucky but I am too scared to go back,” said Ms Wilson.

The car was written off and Ms Wilson, who already had breathing difficulties, now needs extra oxygen to help her recover from the accident.

She also damaged her foot and was left covered in bruises. Her son, who was driving, suffered abrasions under his neck.

Ms Wilson said the road on that corner experiences regular flooding due to what appears to be a blocked drainage pipe.

Warning signs have since been put up but she said they are “barely legible”.

Ms Wilson said her son “bought me a stroller" so she can get outdoors for fresh air, although the accident has left her feeling down.

She added: “People are telling me the road is still flooded and that is the frightening part because somebody is going to get killed here."

Now she is calling on the council to help, and said: "It would be wonderful if the council could sort out proper drainage and permanent warning signs, not just for me but for anyone else driving along that stretch.”

Monmouth MP David Davies has taken Ms Wilson’s case to highway officials at Monmouthshire County Council.

Mr Davies said: "I went to take a look at the road myself and there is clearly a problem, as it was flooded even on a dry day.”

The MP said Debbie and Jeff Wilson "had a relatively lucky escape, albeit they were battered and bruised, but we need to ensure nobody else gets hurt."

The Monmouth MP said he has asked the council to carry out an "urgent inspection of the road" to find out the cause of the flooding and set up "clearer signage”.