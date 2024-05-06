The only polls held in Wales were for the nation’s four police and crime commissioner positions with Labour holding the Gwent, South Wales and North Wales posts and Plaid Cymru retaining Dyfed-Powys.

Across England there were a series of local elections as well which saw Labour win key councils and regional mayor posts, though Conservative Ben Houchen was returned as Tees Valley mayor in the north east.

Labour also won the Blackpool South by-election caused by the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton, who was suspended from the party after being caught in a lobbying sting.

Newport City Council leader Ms Mudd, who became the first woman elected as a police and crime commissioner in Wales with victory in Gwent, said she believed the results showed the “Conservative government is on borrowed time”.

Asked if she would have liked the general election, which must be take place by the end of January, to have been held on Thursday the Labour candidate said: “I think we would have all liked the general election to have taken place yesterday and I’m sure the prime minister is considering his position as we speak and as the scale of the losses emerges throughout the weekend.”

Asked if the results were an endorsement of UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer Ms Mudd replied: “I think the whole Labour movement has had an endorsement from the public, it’s clear to see Labour is the party the citizens of Great Britain want to put their confidence and trust in.”

Councillor Richard John, the leader of the Conservative opposition on Monmouthshire County Council, who attended the Gwent county in Caerphilly said he had been encouraged by the party’s performance in Wales.

Asked if he agreed Mr Sunak should consider his position Cllr John replied: “Certainly not.”.

He said: “Here in Gwent we’ve seen a swing from Labour to the Welsh Conservatives since 2021, which took place when the Conservatives were ahead in the polls and enjoying a poll bounce following the successful vaccine rollout.

“While it’s been a challenging set of elections for the Conservatives, the party has outperformed expectations across Wales and in other parts of the country, showing the general election is no forgone conclusion.

“I’m pleased that so many voters in Monmouthshire were able to support us and gave us a healthy lead over the Labour Party, but we can’t be complacent.”

The Tory also claimed the vote had shown concerns with the Welsh Government and first minister Vaughan Gething who has been under fire over a £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign from a convicted environmental polluter.

That was dismissed by Ms Mudd, who had backed Jeremy Miles in the Welsh Labour leadership contest. She said Labour had a “positive result” across the whole of Gwent but declined to comment on the donation as she said there is an “independent review ongoing”.

The review by former First Minister Carwyn Jones is examining rules and process for future Welsh Labour internal elections.

Ms Mudd also said a UK Labour Government would improve policing, including in Gwent, and she wanted to see Yvette Cooper “another woman” become Home Secretary.