Pontypool road closed due to fuel spill

Albion Road Crumlin Road Pontypool closed due to fuel spill

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Pontypool
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road in Pontypool has been closed
  • This is due to a fuel spill
  • Drivers are told to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journey.

