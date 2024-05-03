Pontypool road closed due to fuel spill

Live Albion Road Crumlin Road Pontypool closed due to fuel spill Gwent Police Emergency Traffic Pontypool By Ruby Qaimkhani Share A road in Pontypool has been closed This is due to a fuel spill Drivers are told to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journey. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
