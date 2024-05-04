The Newport council leader was seen as the front runner for the post which has been held, since 2016, by Labour’s Jeff Cuthbert, who is retiring.

Labour currently holds all Parliamentary and Senedd constituency seats in Gwent other than Monmouthshire, where voters went for Tory candidate Hannah Jarvis as their choice to be the person to oversee the police.

But that wasn’t enough to secure a victory across the area as Labour’s support was enough to secure victory despite a swing to the Tories across Gwent.

Commissioners were last elected in 2021, on the same day as the Senedd elections, which saw turnout for the Welsh Parliament vote at 46.6 per cent.

With no other elections on Thursday in Wales turnout for a standalone police and crime commissioner ballots was much lower, with the turnout across Gwent being 15.63 per cent which meant from a total electorate of 442,154 just 69,124 votes were cast. The turnout is only slightly higher than the 14.9 per cent, across Wales, for the first PCC elections in 2012 the only previous time they were held on their own.

Comparisons with 2021 are difficult as the voting system has changed from one where voters ranked candidates in order of preference to first past the post and as there were more candidates standing.

Topping the poll in Monmouthshire will be seen as encouragement for the Conservatives, ahead of the UK general election that must be held by the end of January, as Labour had taken the county council there from the Tories at the 2022 local elections.

Welsh Secretary David Davies will be defending Monmouth at the election and the leader of the council’s Conservative group Richard John said he was encouraged by the result.

He said: “I think it shows the Conservative voters are sticking with us, we can’t ever taken any vote for granted and have to demonstrate we are listening to the public and delivering on their priorities and David (Davies) feels that and as councillors we’ll continue to work with him and Peter (Fox, Monmouthshire MS) in the months before the general election.”

How the Police and Crime Commissioner results broke down across Gwent

Gwent result

Jane Mudd (Welsh Labour & Cooperative) Elected 28, 476

Hannah Jarvis (Welsh Conservative) 21,919

Donna Cushing (Plaid Cymru) 9,864

Mike Hamilton (Welsh Liberal Democrats) 8,078

Spoilt ballots: 787

Turnout: 15.63 per cent 69,124

By council area

Blaenau Gwent

Labour: 3,057

Conservative: 1,362

Plaid Cymru: 1,065

Liberal Democrats: 554

Spoilt ballots: 68

Turnout: 12.17 per cent

Caerphilly Borough Council

Labour: 7,635

Conservative: 4,518

Plaid Cymru: 4,315

Liberal Democrats: 1,723

Spoilt ballots: 214

Turnout: 13.93 per cent

Monmouthshire

Conservative: 6,653

Labour: 5,744

Liberal Democrats: 1,855

Plaid Cymru: 1,168

Spoilt ballots: 181

Turnout: 21.20 per cent

Newport

Labour: 7,905

Conservative: 6,382

Liberal Democrats: 2,823

Plaid Cymru: 2,032

Spoilt ballots: 217

Turnout: 16.88 per cent

Torfaen