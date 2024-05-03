The incident, which took place at around 12.30pm midday on Friday, May 3, has left a man with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Shortly after the incident, emergency services closed Lighthouse Road in Newport to motorists, and they were advised to find alternative routes for their journey with diversions in place.

An incident was reported, with the road closed after almost 9 hours for police investigation (Image: AA Traffic)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended, along with personnel from other emergency services and the collision involved a lorry and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"His injuries are thought to be life changing."

Lighthouse Road in Newport is now open following police investigation into the incident. (Image: AA Traffic)

The road was reported as being closed until 9.30pm on Friday, for nine hours, to allow emergency services to investigate the incident.

The road has now been reopened.