A DRUG dealer has been jailed after he was caught supplying cocaine and trying to artificially inseminate a pet dog.
Samuel Hudacek, 23, from Newport was arrested at the Royal Albert pub in the Maindee area of the city where police found him with half a kilo of the class A drug.
“His phone was seized during a warrant in October 2023 and it revealed evidence of drug dealing and animal cruelty,” a Gwent Police spokesperson said.
Hudacek pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Co-defendant Troy Bowyer, 32, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by also trying to artificially inseminate the dog.
Troy Bowyer
Hudacek was locked up for three years at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
Bowyer was sentenced to a two-year community order.
He was ordered to carry out a 24-month community order and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £500 fine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel