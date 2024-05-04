Samuel Hudacek, 23, from Newport was arrested at the Royal Albert pub in the Maindee area of the city where police found him with half a kilo of the class A drug.

“His phone was seized during a warrant in October 2023 and it revealed evidence of drug dealing and animal cruelty,” a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Hudacek pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Co-defendant Troy Bowyer, 32, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by also trying to artificially inseminate the dog.

Hudacek was locked up for three years at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Bowyer was sentenced to a two-year community order.

He was ordered to carry out a 24-month community order and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £500 fine.