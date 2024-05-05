The event, scheduled for Sunday, May 12, promises to be an exhilarating event showcasing the spirit of the community.

With the safety and enjoyment of participants and spectators in mind, the event organisers have announced road closures to facilitate the smooth running of the race.

The 10km race, starting and finishing on Crescent Road, will wind its way through the heart of Caerphilly, passing iconic landmarks such as the town centre and the majestic Caerphilly Castle.

Alongside the main event, a 2k race is also slated with an estimated 800 enthusiastic runners expected to participate.

To ensure the safety of all involved, several road closures will be in effect during the event. Crescent Road will be closed from 6:00am to 1:00pm, while Cardiff Road will see closures between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm. Additionally, the stretch of road between Bedwas Bridge and Van Road will be fully closed from 9:30am to 12:00pm.

Further closures include Piccadilly Square (9:00am - 10:15am), Pontygwindy Road (9:30am - 10:45am), and the eastward traffic on the road between Pwllypant roundabout and Bedwas Bridge (9:00am - 11:30am).

Despite these closures, access between Lansbury Park and Mornington Meadows will be maintained throughout the day.

However, residents are advised to seek alternative parking arrangements due to parking restrictions on Van Road and Pontygwindy Road.

Additionally, bus routes and times may be affected by the closures.

To ensure smooth transit, participants and spectators are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Cones will be placed along the route on Saturday evening to alert residents and motorists of the impending closures.

For further information, visit www.caerphilly10k.co.uk.