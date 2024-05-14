Then this semi-detached bungalow located on Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly could be the ideal first home for you.

Marketed by Peter Alan in Caerphilly, this "deceptively spacious" is found in a "popular and highly convenient location" within the town, due to its close proximity to many facilities and amenities necessary for modern living, as well as being on a public transport route.

The main selling points of the bungalow are its "generous enclosed garden" and "large private" conservatory.

Both areas are perfect for "relaxing and entertaining alike" with outdoor living a definite option and described as "ideal for those with children and pets" or for people who are "keen gardeners".

The lounge is one of two main reception rooms that can "comfortably accommodate" a range of seating options, providing a good space to relax and socialise, with the large bay window offering beautiful views outside onto the garden.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the second reception room that acts an as "ideal" dining room given its location within the property.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of built-in units and worktops, including several "integrated appliances" with an open plan breakfast room, offering extra dining space and kitchen storage options.

Both bedrooms are "comfortable doubles" but one could be made into a single for a child's room if required.

The master bedroom benefits from a range of "built-in wardrobes" while a shower room fitted with a suite including a "tiled surround shower enclosure" which ably serves both bedrooms.

The private conservatory completes the bungalow, offering further gorgeous views across the rear garden. The garden is fully enclosed meaning it is perfect for those with young children and excitable animals.

Close to three separate railway stations, this bungalow offers easy access to big cities including Cardiff, Bristol and London so could be perfect for those who may need to commute for work.

On the market for £250,000 with Peter Alan, you can call 029 2271 6468 to find out more.