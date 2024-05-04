South Wales Argus
LIVE: Bank Holiday traffic chaos: Heavy M4 traffic delays as getaway continues

Bank holiday M4 traffic chaos: heavy delays on the roads

By Sallie Phillips

  • Heavy traffic is being reported on the M4 as the bank holiday getaway continues
  • Delays of six minutes and increasing on M4 between J24 Coldra and J26 Malpas
  • Traffic could remain busy for much of the day as people travel for the long weekend

