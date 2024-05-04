LIVE: Bank Holiday traffic chaos: Heavy M4 traffic delays as getaway continues

- Heavy traffic is being reported on the M4 as the bank holiday getaway continues
- Delays of six minutes and increasing on M4 between J24 Coldra and J26 Malpas
- Traffic could remain busy for much of the day as people travel for the long weekend
