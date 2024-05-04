Finding something for the whole family to enjoy can be tricky, but taking in some of Wales' best castles could be the perfect solution.

With that in mind, we have picked some of the best castles across Gwent for families to check out this weekend.

Chepstow Castle

Chepstow Castle (Image: Google)Heritage rating: Five stars

Location: Bridge Street, Chepstow NP16 5EY

Key highlights: A superb example of an early medieval castle and town walls with history as the administrative heart of the Marcher lordship of Chepstow.

It is the earliest stone fortress of the type we think of as a castle, built in 1067, and the first you come to when entering southern Wales.

Caldicot Castle

Caldicot Castle (Image: Camera Club)Heritage rating: Five stars

Location: Church Road, Caldicot NP26 4HU

Key highlights: Originally built by the Normans in 1086 to replace the previously lost castle, and is unique is the unusual semi-circular tower to the west of the keep, including a dungeon, masonry in 55 acres of land. Visitors regularly enjoy medieval banquet evenings.

Raglan Castle

Raglan Castle (Image: Google)Heritage rating: Four stars

Location: Castle Road, Raglan NP15 2BT

Key highlights: The traditional home of the Somerset family, Earls of Worcester, Raglan Castle was one of the very last castles built in Britain, begun in 1435 by William ap Thomas.

It is part castle, part palace, with far more attention to comfort than earlier castles.

Abergavenny Castle

Abergavenny Castle (Image: Google)Heritage rating: Four stars

Location: Castle Street, Abergavenny NP7 5EE

Key highlights: Abergavenny Castle is one of the earliest Norman castles in Wales, dating to 1081. Four substantial towers remain, with a 14th-century gatehouse and barbican.

The motte is surmounted by a Victorian mock keep, built on the remains of the original 12th century version, and the castle also includes a masonry with a previous Roman fort.

Monmouth Castle

Monmouth Castle (Image: Google)

Heritage rating: Four stars

Location: Castle Hill, Monmouth NP25 3BS

Key highlights: Monmouth Castle was built between 1067-71 by William fitz Osbern, but its most famous moment in history came in 1387 (the exact date is uncertain), when the future Henry V was born here.

A 12th-century tower and 13th-century great hall are the best surviving features, in addition to short sections of the castle walls.

These are just a selection of some of the castles open to visitors across Gwent this bank holiday weekend.