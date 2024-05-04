POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing man from Newport.
Gareth Jasons, 44, was reportedly last seen on April 30 at around 8am in Palmyra Place in Newport city centre.
He is known to frequent the city centre, Pill and Bettws areas.
He was last seen wearing a dark coat, with a dark knitted hat and black Nike TN trainers.
If you can help by providing any information of his whereabouts, people should call Gwent Police on 101 or send a social media direct message with the information reference 2400141919.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.
