Here at the Argus, we love a good day out, so we've found three things you can do for some family fun this bank holiday weekend in Caerphilly.

Party in the Park in Caerphilly

Organised by Crossways Caerphilly at the Brewers Fayre, this is the first party in the park of the year. Taking place in the outside beer garden, this is a free event "not to be missed".

From 3-5pm on Monday, people can enjoy local vocalist Amy Lee performing live and she will be joined by Stitch and LOL doll mascots provided by the Mascots, Memories and More team.

There will be plenty of fun activities for the little ones too, including a games corner with hula hoops, ring throwing and connect four.

Caerphilly Station Karaoke

An open mic and karaoke event held at the Station Inn, this 'garden party' music event will include special prizes such as best singer.

The fun will start from 3pm on Sunday May 5, in the beer garden with offers for shots and a range of new products to try.

TJ's Roller Skating

Families are invited to take a swing at roller skating for a bit of family fun this bank holiday.

There are sessions across Wales throughout the weekend, with sessions in Caerphilly and Tredegar on Sunday.

The Caerphilly session will be at the Sue Noakes Centre from 11.30am-12.30pm from £5 per person, while the Tredegar session is at the Leisure Centre at 2.15-3.45pm for £7 per person.

If you can't make either of those sessions, you can join the skating session at the largest venue used by TJ's Roller Skating in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday, May 6 at 12.15-1.45pm from £7 per person with skate hire required if necessary.

To book email info@tjsrollerskating.co.uk the title Merthyr Bank Holiday 6th May, name of the skaters and shoe size if skate hire is needed.