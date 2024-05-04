A MAN has been sentenced after he swindled a care home out of more than £3,600.
Jamie Parker, 35, pleaded guilty to fraud after conning the Newport business between July 5 and September 21 last year.
The defendant signed for items bought for the care home but kept them for himself.
Parker, of St Curigs Garden, Langstone, Newport, was “in a position of trust and high value”, the city’s magistrates' court was told.
He was jailed for 22 weeks but that sentence was suspended because there were “prospects of rehabilitation and he had a previous clean character and had shown remorse”.
The defendant must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Parker will have to pay £3,611.58 in compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
