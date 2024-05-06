The all-day dining venue, Pierre’s, is the first of its kind to be opened in the UK and can be found in the heart of the city, in the Friars Walk Shopping Centre, on Usk Plaza.

Pierre’s is designed to be the ultimate socialising venue, offering great dining with a value for money menu, coffee, cocktails, small plates and sharing dishes, in an ideal atmosphere for friends and family.

Pierre's offers an amazing variety of food (Image: Silver Pear Communications) The restaurant is linked to national restaurant brand Bistrot Pierre and marks its return to Newport, following a two-year absence.

CEO Nick White said: “Opening the very first Pierre’s is a thrilling step.

"We really feel like we have something for everyone, offering a place where guests can sit and chat over a coffee, enjoy a cocktail or two, or indulge in a bigger meal.”

Over the coming months, the restaurant will have exclusive offers to new customers, including two cocktails for £12, two glasses of wine for £8 and unlimited coffee with breakfast orders (available until 30th June).

Whether it’s popping in for morning coffee, enjoying a relaxing brunch or treating a loved one to dinner, Pierre’s is the venue to suit all occasions.

There are a range of cocktails available at Pierre's (Image: Silver Pear Communications)On opening night, guests were exclusively invited to savour the restaurant’s contemporary and extensive menu, which includes delicious small plate treats like sticky brindisa chorizo, baked camembert, and stone-baked sourdough flatbreads.

Main courses were also on offer, with some indulging in favourites like succulent chicken burgers, steak frites and Moroccan sweet potato and red pepper tagine.

Desserts an apple and rhubarb tart or giant profiterole.

Customers can revel in an incredible value for money set course menu, offering two courses for £17.95 or three courses for £21.95, from Monday to Friday.

The exciting new menu, available now, also includes delicious favourites such as lightly spice calamari, chicken liver parfait, salmon and smoked cod fishcakes, maple roasted butternut squash, and to top it off, desserts like a delicious chocolate mousse or perhaps crème brûlée.

The restaurant is also proud to showcase its burgeoning cocktail menu, with opening night guests enjoying fizzy treats like the St. Germain spritz, classic French martini and Kir Royale.

The beautifully designed bar welcomes people for all occasions (Image: Silver Pear Communications)

Mr White continued: “At Pierre’s we believe that exceptional dining shouldn’t come with a hefty price tag.

“That’s why we’ve curated a menu that delivers on both quality and affordability. Guests will enjoy generous portions, fresh ingredients and tasty dishes, without breaking the bank.

“We felt that Newport was the perfect place to launch our new concept as this bustling city has always been a firm favourite for our collection of brands. We were very sad to close our Bistrot Pierre in 2022 but feel we have come back with a better offering for Newport.

"We look forward to welcoming customers to Pierre’s.”

Pierre’s will be open from 9am to 10pm daily in Friars Walk, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, with small plates, coffee and cocktails on offer throughout the day.

To book a table and for more information, please visit www.bistrotpierre.co.uk.