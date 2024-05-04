South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Crash closes key road in city as drivers told to avoid the area

Live

Chepstow Road, Maindee, closed to drivers after crash

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • Chepstow Road, Maindee is closed to drivers between Enterprise and Ladbrokes
  • Drivers are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area
  • The incident has happened opposite the entrance to Beechwood Park on Chepstow Road

