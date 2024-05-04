South Wales Argus
RECAP: Motorcyclist in hospital after crash closes key road in city

Summary

Motorcyclist in hospital after Chepstow Road crash

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment after a crash with a car
  • Chepstow Road, Maindee is closed to drivers between Enterprise and Ladbrokes
  • Drivers are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area
  • The incident has happened opposite the entrance to Beechwood Park on Chepstow Road

