RECAP: Motorcyclist in hospital after crash closes key road in city

Our live feed has now finished.
- A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment after a crash with a car
- Chepstow Road, Maindee is closed to drivers between Enterprise and Ladbrokes
- Drivers are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area
- The incident has happened opposite the entrance to Beechwood Park on Chepstow Road
