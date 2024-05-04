The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Saturday, May 4 and involved a motorcycle and a car.

Gwent Police attended the scene with other personnel from the emergency services and closed Chepstow Road between Ladbrokes and Enterprise, opposite the entrance to Beechwood Park.

Chepstow Road has been closed since around 4.50pm, and remains closed as of 7.20pm on Saturday, May 4.

Although the motorcyclist's injuries are not believed to be life changing or threatening, he is in hospital for further treatment.

The official police statement provided to the Argus said: "At 1651 on 4/5/24, police were called to assist emergency services at the scene of an RTC between a car and a motorcycle at Chepstow Road, Newport.

"The rider of the bicycle was taken to hospital to treat his injuries which are not currently expected to be life changing/threatening."