BREAKING: Huge blaze breaks out at building complex in Gwent town

Live

Major blaze at complex in Tredegar

Emergency
Tredegar
By Sallie Phillips

  • A huge fire has broken out at a building complex in Tredegar this morning
  • Residents experienced the blaze on Church Street, Ashvale in the early hours
  • Eyewitnesses have reported flames 'leaping into the sky'

