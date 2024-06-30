Who remembers Skate Extreme in Newport?
The skate park was considered one of the best of its kind and was enjoyed by thousands in the city for many years before it was burned to the ground by a devastating fire in 2010.
While it may no longer be with us, it is a place where many a fond memory was forged.
Our photographer was there in 2002 and took these fantastic pictures which can be enjoyed below.
