LIVE: Traffic chaos expected as Bruce Springsteen comes to Cardiff

Live

Hourly traffic as Bruce Springsteen comes to Cardiff

Traffic
Cardiff
By Sallie Phillips

  • Hourly traffic watch as chaos is expected on the roads as The Boss comes to Cardiff
  • Bruce Springsteen is performing at the Principality Stadium this evening
  • A full city centre road closure around the stadium will be in place from 2pm to midnight

