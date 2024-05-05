LIVE: Traffic chaos expected as Bruce Springsteen comes to Cardiff

- Hourly traffic watch as chaos is expected on the roads as The Boss comes to Cardiff
- Bruce Springsteen is performing at the Principality Stadium this evening
- A full city centre road closure around the stadium will be in place from 2pm to midnight
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here