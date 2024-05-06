Here are the recent applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for the week commencing April 22.

Application for Variation of Condition 11 (To extend life of permission) of planning permission C/2018/0357 (Erection of a single dwelling house and associated infrastructure)

Reference and type: P/2024/0082 Remove/Vary Condition

Date registered: 12/04/24

Location: Plot 10 Beech Tree Crescent Tanglewood Blaina Blaenau Gwent NP13 3JA

Applicant surname: Allsop LLP

Agent: Stantec

Application for Variation of Condition 13 (To extend life of permission) of planning permission C/2019/0003 (Erection of 7 residential dwelling (C3) with associated infrastructure

Reference and type: P/2024/0086 Remove/Vary Condition

Date registered: 12/04/24

Location: Plots 13 To 17 Beech Tree Crescent & Plots 18-19 Woodland Walk Tanglewood Blaina Blaenau Gwent

Applicant surname: Allsop LLP

Agent: Stantec

Proposed construction of detached house with associated external works

Reference and type: P/2024/0087 Full

Date registered: 18/04/24

Location: Land off Hall Street Hall Street Victoria Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent

Applicant surname: Flanighan

Agent: Creation Design

Alteration of a section of private way that provides a means of access to Pen Y Fan Ganol Farm, including the construction of a safety bund along the elevated section and resurfacing of the track in the area

Reference and type: P/2024/0088* Discharge of Conditions

Date registered: 12/04/24

Location: Pen Y Fan Ganol Farm Man Moel Road Manmoel Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent NP12 0HZ

Applicant surname: Roberts

Agent: Technia Environment And Planning Ltd

Application for Discharge of Condition 3 (Written scheme of Investigation for Historic Building Recording) of planning permission C/2023/0258 (Change of use from a former (vacant primary school to provide assisted living/residential care facility (use class C2) and associated works to provide enhanced access).

Reference and type: P/2024/0089* Discharge of Conditions

Date registered: 22/04/24

Location: Queen Street Primary School Queen Street Abertillery Blaenau Gwent

Applicant surname: Jones

Agent: AJ Planning And Development

Application for Non-material amendment of planning permission C/2022/0241 (A raised platform to accommodate a single storey rear extension with balustrade) - floor level of extension to be raised slightly and roof made flat

Reference and type: P/2024/0092* Non Material Amendment

Date registered: 16/04/24

Location: 14 Graig Road Six Bells Abertillery Blaenau Gwent NP13 2LR

Applicant surname: Leicester

Agent: Creation Design

Proposed new detached bungalow and associated external works

Reference and type: P/2024/0095 Full

Date registered: 17/04/24

Location: Land adjoining Georginney Bungalow Coed Cae Rassau Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent

Applicant surname: Thomas

Agent: Creation Design

Application for Discharge of Condition 6 (Travel plan) of planning permission C/2022/0182 (Change of use of former shopping mall into a mixed use business centre comprising Use Classes A, B and D, including remodelling of the existing buildings (and some demolition) together with changes to the internal paths and yards and other associated works)

Reference and type: P/2024/0098* Discharge of Conditions

Date registered: 04/04/24

Location: Festival Park Festival Park Shopping Centre Victoria Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent

Applicant surname: Clarke

Agent: Creation Design