EVERY WEEK, each local authority in Gwent validates a number of planning applications that have been submitted.
Here are the recent applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for the week commencing April 22.
Application for Variation of Condition 11 (To extend life of permission) of planning permission C/2018/0357 (Erection of a single dwelling house and associated infrastructure)
Reference and type: P/2024/0082 Remove/Vary Condition
Date registered: 12/04/24
Location: Plot 10 Beech Tree Crescent Tanglewood Blaina Blaenau Gwent NP13 3JA
Applicant surname: Allsop LLP
Agent: Stantec
Application for Variation of Condition 13 (To extend life of permission) of planning permission C/2019/0003 (Erection of 7 residential dwelling (C3) with associated infrastructure
Reference and type: P/2024/0086 Remove/Vary Condition
Date registered: 12/04/24
Location: Plots 13 To 17 Beech Tree Crescent & Plots 18-19 Woodland Walk Tanglewood Blaina Blaenau Gwent
Applicant surname: Allsop LLP
Agent: Stantec
Proposed construction of detached house with associated external works
Reference and type: P/2024/0087 Full
Date registered: 18/04/24
Location: Land off Hall Street Hall Street Victoria Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent
Applicant surname: Flanighan
Agent: Creation Design
Alteration of a section of private way that provides a means of access to Pen Y Fan Ganol Farm, including the construction of a safety bund along the elevated section and resurfacing of the track in the area
Reference and type: P/2024/0088* Discharge of Conditions
Date registered: 12/04/24
Location: Pen Y Fan Ganol Farm Man Moel Road Manmoel Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent NP12 0HZ
Applicant surname: Roberts
Agent: Technia Environment And Planning Ltd
Application for Discharge of Condition 3 (Written scheme of Investigation for Historic Building Recording) of planning permission C/2023/0258 (Change of use from a former (vacant primary school to provide assisted living/residential care facility (use class C2) and associated works to provide enhanced access).
Reference and type: P/2024/0089* Discharge of Conditions
Date registered: 22/04/24
Location: Queen Street Primary School Queen Street Abertillery Blaenau Gwent
Applicant surname: Jones
Agent: AJ Planning And Development
Application for Non-material amendment of planning permission C/2022/0241 (A raised platform to accommodate a single storey rear extension with balustrade) - floor level of extension to be raised slightly and roof made flat
Reference and type: P/2024/0092* Non Material Amendment
Date registered: 16/04/24
Location: 14 Graig Road Six Bells Abertillery Blaenau Gwent NP13 2LR
Applicant surname: Leicester
Agent: Creation Design
Proposed new detached bungalow and associated external works
Reference and type: P/2024/0095 Full
Date registered: 17/04/24
Location: Land adjoining Georginney Bungalow Coed Cae Rassau Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent
Applicant surname: Thomas
Agent: Creation Design
Application for Discharge of Condition 6 (Travel plan) of planning permission C/2022/0182 (Change of use of former shopping mall into a mixed use business centre comprising Use Classes A, B and D, including remodelling of the existing buildings (and some demolition) together with changes to the internal paths and yards and other associated works)
Reference and type: P/2024/0098* Discharge of Conditions
Date registered: 04/04/24
Location: Festival Park Festival Park Shopping Centre Victoria Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent
Applicant surname: Clarke
Agent: Creation Design
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here