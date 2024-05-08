EVERY WEEK, each local authority in Gwent validates a number of planning applications that have been submitted.
Here are the newest applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council from the week commencing April 29.
Proposed new industrial unit
Reference and type: P/2024/0090 Full
Date registered: 19/04/2024
Location: M & J Europe Unit 28 Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 3AA
Applicant surname: Garland
Agent: Mr Stephen George of George & Co
Reinstate garden wall opening and install gate
Reference and type: P/2024/0097 Full
Date registered: 01/05/2024
Location: 15 Beaufort Road Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 4NS
Applicant surname: Howells
Agent: Skerryvore Designs Mr Lewis Groucott
Convert Semi Basement workshop to residential for existing dwelling and associated external works
Reference and type: P/2024/0100 Full
Date registered: 01/05/2024
Location: 26 Queens Villas Beaufort Road Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent NP23 5NH
Applicant surname: Martin
Agent: K J Lloyd Architect
Application for Discharge of Conditions: 3 (Affordable Housing) 8 & 9 (Geo-Technical & Remediation), 24 (Retaining walls), 29 (Gigabit capable broadband) of planning permission C/2022/0309
Reference and type: P/2024/0102
Date registered: 01/05/2024
Location: Development Site Fair View Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 3HA
Applicant surname: Worton
Garage
Reference and type: P/2024/0108 Full
Date registered: 30/04/2024
Location: 46 Rhyd Terrace Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 4NA
Applicant surname: Aplin
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here