EVERY WEEK, each local authority in Gwent validates a number of planning applications that have been submitted. 

Here are the newest applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council from the week commencing April 29. 

Proposed new industrial unit

Reference and type: P/2024/0090 Full

Date registered: 19/04/2024

Location: M & J Europe Unit 28 Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 3AA

Applicant surname: Garland

Agent: Mr Stephen George of George & Co

Reinstate garden wall opening and install gate

Reference and type: P/2024/0097 Full

Date registered: 01/05/2024

Location: 15 Beaufort Road Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 4NS

Applicant surname: Howells

Agent: Skerryvore Designs Mr Lewis Groucott

Convert Semi Basement workshop to residential for existing dwelling and associated external works

Reference and type: P/2024/0100 Full

Date registered: 01/05/2024

Location: 26 Queens Villas Beaufort Road Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent NP23 5NH

Applicant surname: Martin

Agent: K J Lloyd Architect

Application for Discharge of Conditions: 3 (Affordable Housing) 8 & 9 (Geo-Technical & Remediation), 24 (Retaining walls), 29 (Gigabit capable broadband) of planning permission C/2022/0309

Reference and type: P/2024/0102

Date registered: 01/05/2024

Location: Development Site Fair View Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 3HA

Applicant surname: Worton

Garage

Reference and type: P/2024/0108 Full

Date registered: 30/04/2024

Location: 46 Rhyd Terrace Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 4NA

Applicant surname: Aplin 