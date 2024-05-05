South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Heavy delays on M4 during bank holiday weekend

Live

Major delays on M4 around Newport during bank holiday

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • Heavy delays are being reported on the M4 around Newport
  • Delays of 13 minutes and increasing are on M4 between J24 and J26
  • Traffic is expected during the long bank holiday weekend

