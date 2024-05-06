Tyfu Cafe/Ty Fu on the go, a restaurant, cafe or canteen found at 97 Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, was given the rating following a recent assessment on March 21, according to the Food Standards Agency Wales's website.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out over three separate categories, which are hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

Hygienic food handling covers the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. This category was rated as good.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building includes having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene. This category was also rated as good.

The management of food safety involves inspecting the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, and providing evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future. This category was graded as generally satisfactory.

As a result of the gradings of each of these categories, the final score was four stars, or 'good'.

Tyfu Cafe/Ty Fu on the go has been contacted for a comment.