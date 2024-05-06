TWO motorbikes have been seized by Gwent Police over the weekend

The bikes, allegedly stolen, were located and seized by members of Gwent Police's neighbourhood policing team in the Bettws ward. 

The team confirmed the bikes had been retrieved by sharing the news on their official X, formerly Twitter, account at 4.45pm on Sunday, May 5. 

According to the post shared on the account, the bikes have been causing a nuisance in the local area for the past few weeks. 

The Bettws neighbourhood policing team have also reminded people to report any issues via 101 or on social media. 