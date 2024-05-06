TWO motorbikes have been seized by Gwent Police over the weekend.
The bikes, allegedly stolen, were located and seized by members of Gwent Police's neighbourhood policing team in the Bettws ward.
The team confirmed the bikes had been retrieved by sharing the news on their official X, formerly Twitter, account at 4.45pm on Sunday, May 5.
Today #BettwsNPT have located & seized 2 stolen motorbikes in #BettwsWard 👮🏻♂️— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) May 5, 2024
For the last couple of weeks, these bikes have caused nuisance in the local area ❌
Please continue to report any issues via 101 or social media 📱
Another successful result ✅#CSO326 #CSO418 pic.twitter.com/oAh7V4CrYP
According to the post shared on the account, the bikes have been causing a nuisance in the local area for the past few weeks.
The Bettws neighbourhood policing team have also reminded people to report any issues via 101 or on social media.
