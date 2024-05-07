CHARLIE COOPER, 20, of Jenkins Row, Rhymney, Caerphilly was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her blood on Fair View, Blackwood on November 26, 2023.

She was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KATIE HARVEY, 23, of Powis Close, Duffryn, Newport must pay £140 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving on Clarence Place when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone on June 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL JONES, 34, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted causing serious injury by careless driving on the A4042 in Pontypool on November 16, 2023.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

GABOR NAGY, 36, of no fixed abode, Newport was ordered to pay £1,327.81 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a shop window at Celly's hair salon on High Street on April 5.

He was fined £120.

CONNOR DAVIES, 30, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted possessing a knife on Malpas Road and stealing meat worth £65 from Tesco on July 5, 2023.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMES CHORLTON, 40, of Pentre Lane, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £99 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANA LEE, 44, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she assault by beating by spitting in her victim’s face on March 12.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

PAUL BURGESS, 44, of Greenfield Place, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE JAMES, 47, of Betwyns, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £99 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DANIEL DAVID TYLER, 32, of Cwm Glas, Tredegar must pay £140 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

DAVID NELSON, 38, of no fixed abode, Newport was ordered to pay £25 compensation after stealing meat from Tesco Express on April 26.