Rubin Lewis O’Brien, which was set up in 1966, is now based at Pendragon House, General Rees Square – just a short distance from its former offices.

The firm worked with Cwmbran Centre owners L&C Investments to create a modern and spacious environment for staff and clients alike.

Managing partner Damian Lines said: “After almost sixty years in the town centre, and 26 of those in our last premises, we outgrew the available space. By working with the owners of Cwmbran Centre we have created a more welcoming environment for clients and staff.

"I am delighted that we have been able to bring into use a previously under-used building, and that we are able to remain in the very heart of our community – something which we consider extremely important.

"By taking a long-term view, and investing in our facilities and in technology, we will be able to continue providing an exemplary service to clients both in person and digitally for many years to come.”

Rubin Lewis O’Brien has been a constant presence in Cwmbran for almost sixty years, beginning with a small office on Caradoc Road, moving to the Strand, now demolished to make way for Asda, and latterly Gwent House.

Mr Lines said: “We pride ourselves on giving clear and concise advice and looking after the interests of our clients. That has never changed.”