Carl Bevan, drummer for 60ft Dolls, has collected a variety of unique items connected to icons of the Welsh rock music scene, leading artists and creatives.

The 60 Ft Dolls were a key part of the Welsh music scene during the Cool Cymru era – a time when the band’s hometown, Newport, was dubbed “the new Seattle” by the New York Times in the 1990s.

Carl, now a renowned landscape artist, with exhibitions selling out within minutes of opening, organised - The Great Welsh Art / Rock and Roll Auction.

It started as a way to honour the memory of his friend and mentor, sculptor Dominic Gubb who died during their 2022 exhibition together at the age of 54.

The auction will see proceeds raised shared between the fund set up in his memory at Afon Taf high school, in Merthyr, where he taught for 30 years, and Llamau, a leading homelessness charity supporting young people and women.

Carl said: “I hope this whole event will be something unique. The people who have donated auction items have been extremely generous”.

“Huw Stephens is our auctioneer, and we have live entertainment. Dainton from Dirty Sanchez is allowing me to inflict some horrific pain on him in the name of charity.

“I have shamelessly hit up the greatest Welsh talent I could get to, to donate items and got an amazing collection of unique swag to auction off.”

The auction took place at the Flowerhorn Brewery next to Carl’s art studio in The Bridge Studios, Cardiff, on Saturday, May 18.

Items included: Cerys Matthews’ iconic military jacket and signed CDs, signed 60 Ft Dolls canvas of a Jamie Hewlett video treatment, a Skindred bundle (including VIP gig tickets and signed sunglasses), a signed vinyl box set bundle from the Manic Street Preachers, and a book from Gibson Publishing, “The Collection” Custom Edition, signed by Slash.

Alongside the rock and roll lots, there were donations from Bad Wolf Studios in the form of props used in Welsh-made TV show His Dark Materials, and original works of art from the likes of Kevin Sinnot, John Langford and Meinir Mathias as well as pieces from organiser Carl.

Carl’s 2024 exhibition, an entire year's worth of work of 12 original paintings of Cardiff and Newport also launched.