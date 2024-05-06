After a career working in the furniture trade, Julie George, 57, plucked up the courage to change direction and launch a care agency "Help at Home" in January.

Mrs George, of Tredegar, is using her own experience of supporting a family member to help others by providing respite, companionship calls, social visits and undertaking household related-tasks such as cleaning, shopping, laundry, ironing, meal preparation and running errands.

The former production manager said: “I would have loved to have someone like myself supporting my late father-in-law, who suffered with dementia, with practical tasks such as food shopping, laundry or taking him out for a coffee.

“While he had personal care visitors, having a home help would have enabled me to spend quality time with him, instead of spending the time I had doing all the jobs around the house.

“I was juggling full-time work, while looking after my own home and grandchildren and know how consuming it can become for families with an elderly, disabled or an unwell loved one.”

Mrs George, who already has 14 clients on her books, said: “That’s where Help at Home can step in.

“It’s about making a real difference to my clients wellbeing. They enjoy the reassurance that it’s the same person visiting them every time.”

The grandmother-of-six, who is easily recognisable to her clients with her distinctive yellow branded jumper, visits them at home on either a short or long-term basis for a minimum of an hour, depending on the individual’s needs, helping them to remain independent for as long as possible, to help make life easier and more fulfilling.

She has already seen how beneficial her visits are to her clients, who vary in age and need, and their families.

“I know I’m making a difference in their day-to-day lives. Every client has different needs so each visit is bespoke.

“I sit with a client who has dementia so that her husband can go food shopping and have a bit of a break. I’ll do the housework and then have a chat and coffee with her. Just having the interaction and companionship really does make a difference.

“I take an elderly gentleman shopping and we have a coffee afterwards which he enjoys and it gets him out of the house.”

“My jobs vary from making a sandwich to cooking lunch, making a cup of tea, picking up shopping, doing the laundry, running errands or just a social visit.

“The first three months have been a whirlwind but I absolutely love it. It’s constantly varied as I tailor my visit to their specific needs.

“I cover a wide area that includes Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire and plan to expand take on employees as the business grows.

“It’s really rewarding and I go home at the end of each day feeling fulfilled.”

Mrs George set up the business with the help of Blaenau Gwent Council’s Enterprise Facilitation programme, which offers free, local and confidential grass roots business support.

The council’s business team helped her apply for a business start-up grant, which covered the cost of her uniform, a printer and website. They also helped her to develop a business plan and will provide on-going support.

“The team has been fantastic in the support and advice they have given me,” she said.

To find out more visit: www.myhelpathome.co.uk.