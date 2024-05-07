Tyler Jones is accused of possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property.

The 29-year-old, of no fixed abode, Newport is alleged to have done so between November 12, 2023 and April 29.

Jones is due to appear before the crown court on May 28.

The defendant was remanded in custody.