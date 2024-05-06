His breakout role was playing the character of Yosser Hughes in the Liverpool-set drama series Boys from the Blackstuff back in 1982.

Throughout his career, he had major roles in television and film including Sergeant Putnam in the Oscar-winning 1982 film Gandhi, Cole in The Bounty and Joe Bradshaw in Shirley Valentine.

Hill also featured as Captain Edward J. Smith in James Cameron's Oscar-winning film Titanic.

Bernard Hill has passed away at the age of 79 .



The actor who played Theoden in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy won 11 Academy Awards throughout his acting career.



R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bifM7VWBmJ — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) May 5, 2024

Audiences may also know from for playing the role of King Théoden in two of The Lord of the Rings trilogy films.

Hill is also set to feature in the second series of The Responder on the BBC, with the first episode set to air today (Sunday, May 5)

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed to BBC News that he died in the early hours of this morning.

RIP Bernard Hill. His performance as Yosser Hughes on Boys from the Blackstuff was perfection and British television at it's best pic.twitter.com/LEhR4hbQIm — Alelliott (@alelliott88) May 5, 2024

The life of Bernard Hill

Hill was born in Blackley, Manchester and was brought up in a Catholic family of miners.

He attended Xaverian College, and then Manchester Polytechnic School of Drama where he graduated with a diploma in theatre in 1970.

From there he started making appearances in television and theatre before coming to prominence playing Yosser Hughes.

Hill was married to the actor Marianna Hill, with whom he has a son named Gabriel.