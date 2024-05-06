Ms Jarvis, who was also the Conservative candidate in 2021 when she again finished in second place, said the result is encouraging for the general election which must be held by the end of January.

Despite missing out Ms Jarvis, who attended the count for the result at Caerphilly Leisure Centre, said she was happy the Conservatives had increased their vote percentage across Gwent.

She said: “I’m so grateful to the 21,919 voters who put their faith in me and I’m of course, disappointed not to have won, but I am delighted to have increased the Conservative vote share across Gwent and to have secured the backing of Monmouthshire residents.”

Though the total number of votes cast in last week’s election was lower than in 2021, when Senedd elections were held on the same day, the Conservatives share of the vote increased by just over three per cent.

Comparisons with 2021 are also complicated as a different system was in use, where voters ranked candidates in preference order, and there were two more candidates.

Monmouthshire was the only one of the five council areas where the Conservatives topped the poll on Thursday in the election which was run under the first past the post system.

That will be encouraging to the Conservatives where Welsh Secretary David Davies will be defending the seat he has held, since 2005, at the general election, with Labour having ousted the Conservative administration at County Hall in the 2022 local elections.

Ms Jarvis said: “Many lifelong Labour voters turned to the Welsh Conservatives at this election, to protest their dissatisfaction with Welsh Labour, which shows Labour should not take the electorate for granted and that there’s everything to play for in Wales at the general election.”

Labour’s victorious Gwent police and crime candidate Jane Mudd told the Local Democracy Reporting Service results, including local elections across England with the Conservatives suffering heavy losses, showed “Labour is the party the citizens of Great Britain want to put their confidence and trust in.”