Reports of donkeys wandering in the streets of Caerleon in Newport emerged on Monday, May 6.

The four donkeys, living at a paddock in Malpas, were secured and returned to their home from Roman Reach in Caerleon, more than a mile away.

Donkey being escorted home (Image: NQ)

Donkey being escorted home by officers (Image: Gavin Morrison)

Gwent Police said they received a report of "loose donkeys in Roman Reach, Caerleon, at around 6.10am."

A local source said they had seen the donkeys at 9.20am, three hours after the incident was first reported.

Donkey being escorted home by officers, with police van nearby (Image: Gavin Morrison)