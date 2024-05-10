Donkeys, found a mile away from their home, were escorted back to their address in Newport.

Reports of donkeys wandering in the streets of Caerleon in Newport emerged on Monday, May 6.

The four donkeys, living at a paddock in Malpas, were secured and returned to their home from Roman Reach in Caerleon, more than a mile away.

South Wales Argus: Donkey being escorted homeDonkey being escorted home (Image: NQ)

South Wales Argus: Donkey being escorted home by officersDonkey being escorted home by officers (Image: Gavin Morrison)

Gwent Police said they received a report of "loose donkeys in Roman Reach, Caerleon, at around 6.10am."

A local source said they had seen the donkeys at 9.20am, three hours after the incident was first reported.

South Wales Argus: Donkey being escorted home by officers, with police van nearbyDonkey being escorted home by officers, with police van nearby (Image: Gavin Morrison)