The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder, but this will miss South Wales although flooding and power cuts are possible across parts of Gwent.

The warning will be in force from 5pm until 9pm on Monday, May 6, 2024.

According to the Met Office, areas of Wales that will be affected by thunderstorms are: Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham. (Image: Met Office)

The Met Office warns that conditions this evening could include heavy downpours which may cause flooding and travel disruption with hail showers forecasted.

However they have also said "not all places will catch these storms and downpours" but where they do occur, 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places.

For drivers, "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

The weather forecaster has predicted heavy rain in parts of Gwent and South Wales from 4pm until 9pm on Monday. (Image: Met Office)

The weather forecaster has also said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services," the Met Office added.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."

The forecaster said: "In the sunshine, it will feel warm."