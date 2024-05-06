POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing man who was last seen in Newport. 

Oliver Hoppis, 34, was reportedly last seen on Sunday, May 5, at around 9.20pm near Cardiff Road in Newport.

Mr Hoppis was last seen wearing a light grey zip-up hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

South Wales Argus: Oliver Hoppis, 34, was reported missing on Sunday.Oliver Hoppis, 34, was reported missing on Sunday. (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police have said Mr Hoppis "had a small suitcase with him" and has links to Cwmbran, Newport and Monmouthshire.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "if you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2400146118.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."