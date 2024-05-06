Oliver Hoppis, 34, was reportedly last seen on Sunday, May 5, at around 9.20pm near Cardiff Road in Newport.

Mr Hoppis was last seen wearing a light grey zip-up hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

Oliver Hoppis, 34, was reported missing on Sunday. (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police have said Mr Hoppis "had a small suitcase with him" and has links to Cwmbran, Newport and Monmouthshire.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "if you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2400146118.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."